Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani reporter stands amid floodwater to report

Pakistani reporter stands amid floodwater to report

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani reporter stands amid floodwater to report

Pakistani reporter stands amid floodwater to report

Advertisement
  • A video of a Pakistani news anchor standing in water while reporting floods has gone viral.
  • His whole body is underwater, and the video only shows his head and mic.
  • Since June, more than 1,000 people have been killed in Pakistan’s devastating floods.
Advertisement

Live reporting isn’t easy and comes with its own problems and challenges. Reporters sometimes do anything to get a clear picture of what’s going on, even if it puts them in danger. In one of these videos that have gone viral, you can see a Pakistani reporter standing in water up to his neck while talking about the flooding in his country. His whole body is underwater, and the video only shows his head and mic.

Anurag Amitabh posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Dangerous, deadly,killer #Pakistani #Reporting.. There is #FloodinPakistan and news channels, army and #ImranKhan too All 4 become uncontrollable,can do anything.”

Take a look at the video below:

Many people on social media praised his hard work and dedication, while others said the news channel was wrong to put their reporter in danger. Some people thought it was funny and called him Chand Nawab 2.“Hats off to you sir for reporting.” said one user.

Pakistan is dealing with the worst natural disaster it has seen in more than 10 years. Floods have killed more than 1,000 people in Pakistan since June, and many more have been hurt or forced to move. Since June 14, when the rains and floods began, at least 1,033 people have died and 1,527 have been hurt. Millions of people have been affected by the floods, so the Pakistani government declared a “national emergency.”

Also Read

Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence
Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

The hotel was washed away in Kalam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports said that...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story