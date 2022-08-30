Pakistani reporter stands amid floodwater to report

A video of a Pakistani news anchor standing in water while reporting floods has gone viral.

His whole body is underwater, and the video only shows his head and mic.

Since June, more than 1,000 people have been killed in Pakistan’s devastating floods.

Live reporting isn’t easy and comes with its own problems and challenges. Reporters sometimes do anything to get a clear picture of what’s going on, even if it puts them in danger. In one of these videos that have gone viral, you can see a Pakistani reporter standing in water up to his neck while talking about the flooding in his country. His whole body is underwater, and the video only shows his head and mic.

Anurag Amitabh posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Dangerous, deadly,killer #Pakistani #Reporting.. There is #FloodinPakistan and news channels, army and #ImranKhan too All 4 become uncontrollable,can do anything.”

Take a look at the video below:

Many people on social media praised his hard work and dedication, while others said the news channel was wrong to put their reporter in danger. Some people thought it was funny and called him Chand Nawab 2.“Hats off to you sir for reporting.” said one user.

Pakistan is dealing with the worst natural disaster it has seen in more than 10 years. Floods have killed more than 1,000 people in Pakistan since June, and many more have been hurt or forced to move. Since June 14, when the rains and floods began, at least 1,033 people have died and 1,527 have been hurt. Millions of people have been affected by the floods, so the Pakistani government declared a “national emergency.”

