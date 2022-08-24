Parents Wash Daughter’s Feet With Milk, Internet Reacts

Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting
Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a...
The relationship a child has with his or her parent is the most important one. It’s one of the most beautiful and unbreakable relationships there is. A video that has gone viral shows a heartwarming relationship between parents and their daughter. But some users have said it’s too dramatic. In the video, a girl’s parents wash her feet with water and milk and then drink it, which seems to be right before she leaves.
In the video, you can see the girl’s father washing her feet with water and then with milk. After that, he drinks the milk. In the same way, the mother does the same thing and drinks the milk. Later, the father used a towel to dry his daughter’s leg and told her to keep her feet on a plate with red dye. She then walks on a white piece of fabric so that her footprints can be seen on it.
IAS officer Sanjay Kumar shared this video with the caption, “Emotional moment. Parents keep the footprints of their daughter in the house before her farewell.”
See the video below:
भावुक पल..Advertisement
विदाई से पूर्व बेटी के पद-चिन्हों को घर में संजोकर रखते मां-बाप..💕#HeartTouching
VC : SM pic.twitter.com/kJdF8dj4e6
— Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) August 22, 2022
The video has caused a split on the internet. Some people were moved by the act and praised the parents’ love, but others thought it was pointless and done just for social media.
Check out the netizen’s reactions below:
Advertisement
Parents of the century. Proud moment for doughter. Pure Love https://t.co/obSM07xct9
— sumit (@Stuartsehgal17) August 22, 2022
It happens only in India🥰 https://t.co/Pw8Pb3Udht
— Shubham Kumar (@flute_shubham) August 23, 2022
Pair dho kr peene wala scene kuch jada ho gya…….aur ye sab drama sirf social media attention k liye hota h.
— Ashish Trivedi (@ashishtrvd) August 22, 2022
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.