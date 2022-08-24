Parents Wash Daughter’s Feet With Milk, Internet Reacts

The video shows heartwarming relationship between parents and their daughter.

Parents wash her feet with water and milk and then drink it, which seems to be right before she leaves.

Some users have said it’s too dramatic for a mother and father to share such an emotional moment.

Advertisement

The relationship a child has with his or her parent is the most important one. It’s one of the most beautiful and unbreakable relationships there is. A video that has gone viral shows a heartwarming relationship between parents and their daughter. But some users have said it’s too dramatic. In the video, a girl’s parents wash her feet with water and milk and then drink it, which seems to be right before she leaves.

In the video, you can see the girl’s father washing her feet with water and then with milk. After that, he drinks the milk. In the same way, the mother does the same thing and drinks the milk. Later, the father used a towel to dry his daughter’s leg and told her to keep her feet on a plate with red dye. She then walks on a white piece of fabric so that her footprints can be seen on it.

IAS officer Sanjay Kumar shared this video with the caption, “Emotional moment. Parents keep the footprints of their daughter in the house before her farewell.”

See the video below:

The video has caused a split on the internet. Some people were moved by the act and praised the parents’ love, but others thought it was pointless and done just for social media.

Check out the netizen’s reactions below:

Advertisement Parents of the century. Proud moment for doughter. Pure Love https://t.co/obSM07xct9 — sumit (@Stuartsehgal17) August 22, 2022

It happens only in India🥰 https://t.co/Pw8Pb3Udht — Shubham Kumar (@flute_shubham) August 23, 2022

Advertisement

Pair dho kr peene wala scene kuch jada ho gya…….aur ye sab drama sirf social media attention k liye hota h. — Ashish Trivedi (@ashishtrvd) August 22, 2022

Also Read Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a...