People can’t determine which Finn ‘selfie’ is cutest

A post about Finn, a very cute Golden Retriever, has made a lot of noise online. The post, which was shared on the Instagram page WeRateDogs, has also made many people happy. There’s a chance that the post with a few pictures of the dog will make you happy as well.

A funny or sweet caption is added to each picture. “This is Finn. He felt cute so, he took some selfies. Trying to figure out which one to post. 14/10 they’re all perfect,” There are four photos of Finn, a Golden Retriever, in the Instagram carousel. In those pictures, Finn is lying in a field surrounded by white daisies. In the pictures, you can also see the dog making different faces.

The pictures were first posted on @goldennfinn, an Instagram account that is all about Finn. The page’s bio says that he is from California and that he wants to “spread smiles” on the platform.

Here’s the post:

Since it was shared a day ago, the post has gotten more than 1.6 lakh likes, and the number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share. Some dog owners also posted comments from pages they run for their dogs.

A page about a Poodle dog named Phil had a comment that said, “#2 is my fave.” “He’s absolutely right, he IS cute,” said someone else on a page about a dog named Loriot who was an Australian Shepherd.

An Instagram user wrote, “Damn it! He is so handsome! Is there a thing called too much handsome?” while someone else stated using a few emoticons, “You can’t look good in every single photo you take. Finn: ‘hold my phone, human’,” said someone else on Instagram, “I’ve never seen a more perfect picture,” wrote the fourth, “You can’t just post one! Adorable.”

