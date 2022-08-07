Advertisement
  People stop car for selfie with elephant herd. What happens next
Screengrabs from a video shared by @supriyasahuias on Twitter

  • A video of several people attempting to take selfies with a herd of elephants has gone viral.
  • The video has angered internet users after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.
  • It has received over 63K views and numerous comments from enraged netizens.
A video of several people attempting to take selfies with an elephant herd has gone viral.

In the video, people can be seen stopping their vehicles dangerously near to the herd, attempting to cross the road and taking photographs.

The video has angered internet users after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.

The video begins with a group of men stopping their cars to take photographs.

Two boys were observed approaching the herd while taking selfies.

A few seconds into the video, one elephant becomes upset and charges the herd. Men were observed scattering rapidly out of terror.

Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson,the caption reads.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 63K views and numerous comments.

Netizens were enraged after viewing the video and said that the unruly group of men should be punished with a large fee.

Several authors wrote about how the guys were saved when the elephant decided to leave them alone instead of hurting them.

Also Read

Video of a rhino running down street has gone viral
Video of a rhino running down street has gone viral

A video of a rhinoceros sprinting down a city street in India...

