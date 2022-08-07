People stop car for selfie with elephant herd. What happens next

Screengrabs from a video shared by @supriyasahuias on Twitter

A video of several people attempting to take selfies with a herd of elephants has gone viral.

The video has angered internet users after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.

It has received over 63K views and numerous comments from enraged netizens.

The video begins with a group of men stopping their cars to take photographs.

Two boys were observed approaching the herd while taking selfies.

A few seconds into the video, one elephant becomes upset and charges the herd. Men were observed scattering rapidly out of terror.

“Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson. video-shared pic.twitter.com/tdxxIDlA03 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 6, 2022

The video has received over 63K views and numerous comments.

Netizens were enraged after viewing the video and said that the unruly group of men should be punished with a large fee.

Several authors wrote about how the guys were saved when the elephant decided to leave them alone instead of hurting them.

