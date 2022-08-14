Rare footage depicts dark-living fish

The yokozuna slickhead is one of the largest fish in the world.

It can be found living more than 2,100 metres (3,900 feet) below the surface of the ocean.

The video was filmed by JAMSTEC, which stands for Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.

Advertisement

JAMSTEC, which stands for the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, recently shared a video of one of the largest dark-living fish in the world, which can be found living more than 2,100 metres (3,900 feet) below the surface of the ocean.

The yokozuna slickhead, which is said to be nearly 2.6 metres long, like to keep its environment totally black. The recording session for the video took place in October of 2021.

Six slickheads can be seen swimming toward the camera in the video, and they appear to be mesmerised by the light coming from it because it is something they have never experienced before.

The footage was uploaded to social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram, where many voiced their admiration for the enormous beast as well as its natural habitat.

According to one of our users, “This fish is strength.”

Advertisement

Someone else remarked,”The deep sea is mysterious.”

According to the opinions of several experts, the fish have developed the ability to hunt in total darkness as a result of their evolution to live in a setting that is predominantly dark.

Also Read Viral: Frog and his buddy wants to float on the same bottle cap Buitengebieden shared a video of a frog floating on a bottle cap....