  • Reporter asks teacher to spell January, her answer is hilarious
  • Instagram user “sakhtlogg” posted the video with the caption “Padhai ho rhi bhot bhayankar”.
  • It has been seen more than 10,100 times and liked 500 times.
  • Teacher might teach at a Hindi-medium school in a rural area where English is not taught.
A funny exchange between a school teacher and a news reporter is shown in a video that is going viral on social media. The Instagram user “sakhtlogg” posted the video with the caption “Padhai ho rhi bhot bhayankar.” It has been seen more than 10,100 times and liked 500 times.

A news reporter could see a school teacher and her students in the clip. The reporter asks the teacher to spell the word “January” to see how well she speaks English. This simple question makes the teacher uncomfortable, so she tells him to ask the kids. When the reporter asks the same question of a girl, she spells January as “J-A-U-N-D-A-Y,” which is pronounced “Janvari.”

The reporter then asks the teacher to spell the same word while questioning her.  “Haan toh suniye na…,” she says. The reporter puts the microphone in front of her, and she says, “J-A-N-Y, Janvary!” with confidence. In the teacher’s defence, she might teach at a Hindi-medium school in a rural area where English is not taught. It wouldn’t be fair to test her knowledge of something she probably doesn’t teach.

Take a look at the video:

