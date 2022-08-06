Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ricky Pond made netizens nostalgic with dance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ 

Ricky Pond made netizens nostalgic with dance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ 

Articles
Advertisement
Ricky Pond made netizens nostalgic with dance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ 

Ricky Pond made netizens nostalgic with dance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ 

Advertisement
  • Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram account, which has more than 579 thousand followers.
  • Over 144,000 people have watched the reel, and 8,400 people have liked it.
  • Internet users said that the positive energy and happy smile he gave off made them feel better.
Advertisement

Ricky Pond, better known as “dancing dad,” is back with another video that will go viral on the internet. Ricky Pond’s latest video shows him dancing to the song “Say Na Say Na,” from the Bollywood movie Bluffmaster (2005), which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and Nana Patekar. People can see Ricky dancing to the music.

Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram account, which has more than 579 thousand followers and is based in Washington, United States. On the reel, the dancing father was shown wearing a black cap, a black T-shirt, and blue pants. After that, the American dad starts dancing. During the dance, he does some bhangra moves and some sneaky moves.

As the wedding music played, the dancing father could do the balle balle steps perfectly. Internet users said that the positive energy and happy smile he gave off made them feel better. Over 144,000 people have watched the reel, and 8,400 people have liked it.

Watch this video, which is getting a lot of attention:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral: ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond grooves on Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2
Viral: ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond grooves on Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2

Ricky Pond, widely known as 'dancing dad,' has returned with a new...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story