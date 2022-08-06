Ricky Pond made netizens nostalgic with dance on ‘Say Na Say Na’ 

Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram account, which has more than 579 thousand followers.

Over 144,000 people have watched the reel, and 8,400 people have liked it.

Internet users said that the positive energy and happy smile he gave off made them feel better.

Advertisement

Ricky Pond, better known as “dancing dad,” is back with another video that will go viral on the internet. Ricky Pond’s latest video shows him dancing to the song “Say Na Say Na,” from the Bollywood movie Bluffmaster (2005), which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and Nana Patekar. People can see Ricky dancing to the music.

Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram account, which has more than 579 thousand followers and is based in Washington, United States. On the reel, the dancing father was shown wearing a black cap, a black T-shirt, and blue pants. After that, the American dad starts dancing. During the dance, he does some bhangra moves and some sneaky moves.

As the wedding music played, the dancing father could do the balle balle steps perfectly. Internet users said that the positive energy and happy smile he gave off made them feel better. Over 144,000 people have watched the reel, and 8,400 people have liked it.

Watch this video, which is getting a lot of attention:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond) Advertisement

Also Read Viral: ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond grooves on Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2 Ricky Pond, widely known as 'dancing dad,' has returned with a new...