Edition: English
Edition: English

Robot dog shoots two targets in viral video

  • A video of a robot dog with a gun attached to its back has gone viral online.
  • People on social media have called the bot a “dangerous toy” and a “terrifying” thing.
  • Because the dog has no control over the gun, the robot is not dangerous in any way.
A video that’s been going around on social media shows a robot dog with a gun on its back. This has scared a lot of people.

The video clip that was first shared on YouTube in March has recently been shared there again. People on the internet have called this thing the “killing robot,” and as it creepily moves forward, it can be seen shooting at two different targets.

VICE was able to find out who made the robot dog and found that a regular rifle was attached to its back. The first video of the dog-bot was uploaded by Alexander Atamanov, who runs a Russian company that makes hoverbikes.

People on social media have called the bot a “dangerous toy” and a “terrifying” thing.

A Twitter user said, “Being killed accidentally by one “on duty” will not net the owners any punishment b/c “it’s automated”, but destroying/disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal crime they can throw at you,”  but destroying or disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal offence they can hurl at you.”

Because the dog has no control over the gun, the robot is not dangerous in any way. As the media says that the thing in question is a remote control.

