Robot dog shoots two targets in viral video

A video of a robot dog with a gun attached to its back has gone viral online.

People on social media have called the bot a “dangerous toy” and a “terrifying” thing.

Because the dog has no control over the gun, the robot is not dangerous in any way.

A video that’s been going around on social media shows a robot dog with a gun on its back. This has scared a lot of people.

The video clip that was first shared on YouTube in March has recently been shared there again. People on the internet have called this thing the “killing robot,” and as it creepily moves forward, it can be seen shooting at two different targets.

VICE was able to find out who made the robot dog and found that a regular rifle was attached to its back. The first video of the dog-bot was uploaded by Alexander Atamanov, who runs a Russian company that makes hoverbikes.

All the people who laughed off the "worrywarts" years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs ™ should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year. pic.twitter.com/WBIrlGah3w — Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) July 20, 2022

A Twitter user said, “Being killed accidentally by one “on duty” will not net the owners any punishment b/c “it’s automated”, but destroying/disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal crime they can throw at you,” but destroying or disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal offence they can hurl at you.”

Will not be surprised in the least when these things are given more rights than citizens. Being killed accidentally by one "on duty" will not net the owners any punishment b/c "it's automated", but destroying/disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal crime they can throw at you. — Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) July 20, 2022

Because the dog has no control over the gun, the robot is not dangerous in any way. As the media says that the thing in question is a remote control.

