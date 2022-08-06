Romantic moments: Boyfriend removes lice from girl’s hair on date

The “ghantaa” meme page posted the video on Instagram.

Many people want to be in a relationship where they go on fancy dates and have lots of romantic moments. Others want to show their love in small ways, like by helping each other out. One of these couples was having a nice date by the river when a camera caught an unusually romantic moment.

The “ghantaa” meme page posted the video on Instagram. Over 3.4 million people have watched it, and 169k people have liked it. In the video, a man and a woman are sitting on the stairs by a river. The boyfriend is sitting behind his girlfriend, and he does the funniest “romantic” thing you can do on a date. You can see the boyfriend pulling lice out of his girlfriend’s hair to kill them. What a kind, helpful lover he is.

Netizens thought the video was hilarious and wrote jokes all over the comments. Several women said in the comments that they want a man like him. Someone wrote, “Juae dhundta ashiq.” “I will buy you licel medicine,” said another user. “Itna caring bf mai b deserve krti hu yrr,” one woman wrote. “Abbey saaley lover hai ya bandar?? jhuvey nikal raha hai,” said a different user.

