Russian man and Ukrainian girlfriend got married in Dharamsala

In the midst of a war between Russia and Ukraine, a couple has demonstrated that love triumphs over all. In Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, a Russian man named Sergei Novikov just married his Ukrainian girlfriend, Elona Bramoka, sending the message that love transcends all boundaries.

On Tuesday, Novikov wed his Ukrainian girlfriend, Elona Bramoka, at Divya Ashram Kharota near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, in accordance with the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

A large number of people attended the wedding and performed Himachali folk music to make the couple feel at home.

The couple, dressed in traditional Indian attire, took a close interest in the hymns being recited.

As per Pandit Sandeep Sharma of Divya Ashram Kharota, Sergei Novikov and Elona Bramoka had been in a relationship for two years and had been residing in Dharamkot, near Dharamshala, for the past year.

“Our pandit Raman Sharma solemnized their marriage and told them about the importance of marriage as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharma,” he told the reporter.

