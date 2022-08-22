Sad monkey drowns his sorrows like Kabir Singh

A video of a sad monkey drinking from a bottle of whiskey is going viral.

The video has been seen by more than 27.5k people.

Monkeys are known to be bad and like to cause trouble, but these monkeys look like they’ve had too much to drink.

People say that a monkey wouldn’t know how ginger tastes, but it seems that they do know how alcohol tastes. So sad, in fact, that this monkey is drinking as if he’s Kabir Singh and Preeti just dumped him for someone else. It’s never a good idea to use alcohol and drugs to deal with sadness, but since movies make it look cool, even animals are picking up on this bad habit.

A video of a sad monkey drinking from a bottle of whiskey is going viral. The page "bhutni ke memes" posted the video on Instagram, where it has been seen by more than 27.5k people. In the video, you can see a monkey drinking whiskey straight from a big, almost empty glass bottle. The next shot shows the sad and drunk eyes of the monkey.

In the next video, you can see some monkeys causing trouble by breaking a car’s licence plate and windshield wiper. Monkeys are known to be bad and like to cause trouble, but these monkeys look like they’ve had too much to drink. People on the Internet found it funny and relatable at the same time.

