Salman Khan Doppelganger on Gomti River Railway Bridge

Azam Ansari, who gained fame by impersonating Salman Khan, is in trouble again. Recently, he was observed making an Instagram clip in Lucknow. In the footage, Ansari is seen smoking a cigarette while walking across a railway bridge. In another photo, he poses on the tracks. After a local resident posted the clip on Twitter, an FIR was filed against them.

GRP and RPF despatched a patrolling party to the railway bridge in Daliganj to verify the event. Ansari’s Instagram account has since erased the footage.

Suresh Kumar, an RPF inspector in Lucknow, said the man in the loop footage will be apprehended shortly. “A case under railway act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. -If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) and 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter against Azam Ansari,” he added.

In May, Ansari was detained for disrupting the peace while making a social media reel. A large crowd gathered at the Clock Tower, thinking he was Salman Khan. He was arrested for violating Sector 151. Salman Khan lookalike Ansari has more than 87,000 Instagram followers.

