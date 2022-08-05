Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Articles
Advertisement
Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Advertisement
  • Sapna Choudhary has 5 million followers on Instagram.
  • She is known for being on Bigg Boss and dancing in the Haryanvi style.
  • Recently posted a video of her dancing to her new song Kaamini.
Advertisement

Sapna Choudhary, who is known for being on Bigg Boss and dancing in the Haryanvi style, has 5 million followers on Instagram. In Haryana, where Sapna Choudhary is from, thousands of fans usually show up to see her dance shows. We often see her fans going crazy in the crowd as they listen to her songs. At one show, an old man in the crowd started dancing along with Sapna as she danced on stage.

Sapna recently posted a video on Instagram that is going crazy viral. In the video, she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song, and it is getting a lot of attention. Meenakshi Panchal sings the official music video for Sapna Chaudhary’s song “Kaamini.” It came out on July 25, 2022. More than 5.3 million people have watched it on

The Haryanvi queen wore a beautiful mustard and rust lehenga with smoky brown makeup in her most recent reel. Sapna could be seen, as usual, lip-syncing the words to Kaamini. She then dances to the song with her signature dhumka steps, which her fans love. Sapna did the same dance moves she did in the Kaamini music video. As usual, people on the Internet liked her video, which has 433k views and 49k likes.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Advertisement

Let’s see the official video of Kaamini song:

Earlier, Sapna Choudhary looks stunning in a bright yellow Patiala-salwar outfit and glam makeup in a video she released a few days ago while dancing on stage during her recent event.

Advertisement

A Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer recently released a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers that have gone viral. Thousands of people go to Sapna Choudhary’s dance performances in Haryana.

Also Read

Chaitra Navratri: Sapna Choudhary grooves on Mata Ka Kirtan goes viral
Chaitra Navratri: Sapna Choudhary grooves on Mata Ka Kirtan goes viral

Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her appearances on Bigg Boss and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story