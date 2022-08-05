Sapna Choudhary dances in a lehenga on Kaamini

Sapna Choudhary has 5 million followers on Instagram.

She is known for being on Bigg Boss and dancing in the Haryanvi style.

Recently posted a video of her dancing to her new song Kaamini.

Sapna Choudhary, who is known for being on Bigg Boss and dancing in the Haryanvi style, has 5 million followers on Instagram. In Haryana, where Sapna Choudhary is from, thousands of fans usually show up to see her dance shows. We often see her fans going crazy in the crowd as they listen to her songs. At one show, an old man in the crowd started dancing along with Sapna as she danced on stage.

Sapna recently posted a video on Instagram that is going crazy viral. In the video, she can be seen dancing to her new Haryanvi song, and it is getting a lot of attention. Meenakshi Panchal sings the official music video for Sapna Chaudhary’s song “Kaamini.” It came out on July 25, 2022. More than 5.3 million people have watched it on

The Haryanvi queen wore a beautiful mustard and rust lehenga with smoky brown makeup in her most recent reel. Sapna could be seen, as usual, lip-syncing the words to Kaamini. She then dances to the song with her signature dhumka steps, which her fans love. Sapna did the same dance moves she did in the Kaamini music video. As usual, people on the Internet liked her video, which has 433k views and 49k likes.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Let’s see the official video of Kaamini song:

Earlier, Sapna Choudhary looks stunning in a bright yellow Patiala-salwar outfit and glam makeup in a video she released a few days ago while dancing on stage during her recent event.

A Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer recently released a video with her 4.8 million Instagram followers that have gone viral. Thousands of people go to Sapna Choudhary’s dance performances in Haryana.

