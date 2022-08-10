Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush

Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush

Articles
Advertisement
Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush

Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush

Advertisement
  • On social media, a similar video has been shared, which might make you think of your carefree school days.
  • In the video, a boy goes to ask a girl out in the sweetest way possible by holding flowers.
  • The girl says yes, and then both of them can be seen to be blushing.
Advertisement

There are lots of funny and interesting videos on the internet that are sure to keep you amused. On social media, a similar video has been shared with a sweet proposal, which might make you think of your carefree and innocent school days.

It could also be In the video, a boy goes to ask a girl out in the sweetest way possible by holding flowers. make you think back on your high school crush. At first, he hides the flowers behind his back. But when his friends tell him not to be afraid, he gets up the courage to kneel down. He then reaches out his hands in a movie-like and romantic way and gives the flower to the girl who is standing there with her friend.

The girl says yes, and then both of them can be seen to be blushing. At the same time, other students can be seen peeking in and laughing through the window.

A user named bhutni ke memes posted the video to their Instagram account.

Click here to see the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

People loved the sweet way he asked her to marry him in the video. Singles, meanwhile, shared their pain in the comments. One person wrote,  “Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota be,” while others made fun of them by calling them nibba-nibbi.

Also Read

Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake
Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

A video of a woman playing the Kazakh string instrument dombra in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story