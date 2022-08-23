Shikhar Dhawan shared a locker room dance video; Watch

India won Monday’s third ODI by 13 runs.

The clip has gone viral with close to 8.4 million views.

people went on different social media sites to share their thoughts.

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan shared on his personal Instagram page. He sent out a video of the Indian team celebrating in the locker room. India won the third one-day international (ODI) against Zimbabwe by 13 runs in Harare on Monday, giving them a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe. After the win, people went on different social media sites to share their thoughts and celebrate. People are most interested in a post.

“That’s how we celebrate the win,” Shikhar Dhawan shared the video while posting. He also used a hashtag for the name of the song to which they danced. It’s Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, which came out in 2016. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are in the video for the song, which was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar.

In the video, the cricketers stand in front of the camera in their uniforms and dance to the song. Some of them have cool moves, too.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) Advertisement

About 11 hours ago, the video was uploaded. The clip has gone viral since it was shared. It has had close to 8.4 million views so far, and that number is quickly going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

Brian Lara, a famous cricket player, saw the video and wrote, “I remembered a group of guys dancing all night a few weeks ago.” Dhawan answered the comment by saying, “Hahah, I love that night, too.” Yuvraj Singh, who is also a well-known cricketer, also joined in to poke fun at the team. “Stick to cricket, guys,” he wrote, along with an emoticon of someone laughing out loud. Some people also used heart emoticons to show how they felt.

Also Read Viral: Little boy lost his dad in Argentina crowd So, people in Argentina worked together to help a little boy who...