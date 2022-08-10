Skin-tightening operation leaves woman with ‘lizard neck’

Jayne Bowman, a British citizen, had fibroblast plasma, a non-surgical skin-tightening procedure.

Jayne Bowman, a British citizen, had the terrible occurrence. The 59-year-old had fibroblast plasma, a non-surgical skin-tightening procedure. In actuality, Bowman had dropped weight, leaving her with extra skin. She utilised social media and received a Facebook message from a beautician. Jayne reportedly decided to have Botox treatment for her double chin.

She informed the Daily Mail that, weeks later, there was no change except for horrible scars.“Weeks later there was no change at all apart from horrible scarring,” she exclaimed. “I had hundreds of brow dots all over my chest. I looked like a lizard!” Bowman also stated that she did not want to leave the house due to the botched treatment and that she wore a scarf if she did.

“I wish I still had my saggy neck — it was better than what I have been left with. This botched beauty treatment has left me in agony,” she told the media source.

Bowman reportedly paid 500 euros, or around Rs 40,591, for the treatment, as reported by the media source. After that, she began to experience a scorching sensation that exceeded her expectations. “It was so painful, it burned like hell,” She stated, “I told the therapist I was in agony but she didn’t seem bothered. She said she had to carry on or it wouldn’t work.”

Jayne applied creams to alleviate the burning sensation, but her neck became covered in brownish-red blotches. She left a negative review and even contacted an attorney. According to the media source, the beautician filed a counter-complaint against her.

Jayne Bowman was cited as saying, “I am not after money, I just want justice for being butchered at the beauticians.”

