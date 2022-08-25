Skysurfer breaks his own world record

Skysurfer Keith Snyder did 175 spins while skysurfing over Orange, Virginia.

He beat his own Guinness World Record of 160 spins, which he set in 2021.

Snyder has won a lot of national championships and was a substitute for the X Games.

Advertisement

A skysurfer from Virginia beat his own Guinness World Record by doing 175 spins in one jump.

Keith “Kebe” Edward Snyder did 175 spins while skysurfing over Orange, Virginia. He beat his own Guinness World Record of 160 spins, which he set in the sky over Giza, Egypt, in 2021.

Snyder has won a lot of national championships in skysurfing and was a substitute for the X Games before the skysurfing event was taken out in 2000.

He said after his attempt in 2021 that he would try to beat his own record, and now he has.

Take a look!

Advertisement

Earlier, Joey Chestnut, a well-known professional eater, set a new world record when he ate 32 24-ounce servings of popcorn in 8 minutes.

Chestnut, who is known for winning 15 times at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, took on the popcorn-eating challenge at Victory Field in Indianapolis before a Minor League Baseball game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings.

Chestnut ate 32 of the 24-ounce servings of popcorn in the time limit of 8 minutes. This beat the previous record of 28.5 servings, which was set in Las Vegas in 2021.

Also Read Florida woman goes viral as she sets Guinness World Record for longest dreadlocks Asha Mandela from Florida claimed her hair has grown to a length...