A video that is going viral shows a vacuum cleaner attacking the tail of a sleeping pet dog.

It has over 171,000 views and 7,000 likes.

Pet animals have a hard time understanding how this little round thing can move on its own and chase them.

A funny video that is going viral shows a vacuum cleaner accidentally attacking the tail of a sleeping pet dog. The Twitter page “Yoda4ever,” which often posts funny and cute animal videos, shared the clip. In the video, two pet dogs are sleeping in the living room when the black dog’s tail gets sucked up by an automatic vacuum cleaner that is cleaning the house.

People find it much easier to clean now that there are automatic vacuum cleaners, but pets find it more difficult. Pet animals have a hard time understanding how this little round thing can move on its own and sometimes even chase them. This is especially true when they are first put in a home. But once pets get used to these vacuums and feel safe around them, they get used to them and even like to play with them. We have seen cats sit on robot vacuums and ride around the house for free while they clean.

The black dog can’t sleep because he was attacked from behind. He doesn’t know who did it, so he blames the other dog, who was sleeping quietly next to him. The black dog barks angrily at the white dog for bothering him, and the white dog just looks at him like he doesn’t know what’s going on. When netizens saw the video, it made them laugh out loud. It has over 171,000 views and 7,000 likes.

