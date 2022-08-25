SpiceJet hostess dances to Chamma Chamma, wows netizens

Viral Video: SpiceJet air hostesses perform Halamithi Habibo hook step
Uma Meenakshi, an air hostess for SpiceJet hostess who became famous for her dance videos, is back with another video that is going viral on the internet. SpiceJet flight attendant Uma Meenakshi dances to the song Chamma Chamma from the 1998 movie China Gate in her latest Instagram post.
Alka Yagnik sang the very popular song that was made into a video with Urmila Matondkar. Uma wore a black top and a green skirt with white sneakers for the show. In the video, Uma is seen dancing with a lot of energy to the upbeat song. Her steps are all in sync, and she does the hook step perfectly.
Uma Meenakshi is a senior flight attendant, and she has 921K Instagram followers.
She posted the video with a caption of green emojis.
See the video below:
People on the Internet loved Uma’s video and said so in the comments. Since it was posted a day ago, more than 24,000 people have liked the video.
As one user wrote, “Awesome dance or aap bhi .” while another commented, “Superb dancing skill.’
Others wrote love, fire, and heart emojis in the comments section to show how good their dancing was.
See the reactions below:
