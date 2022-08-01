Spotted: Rare sea creature in Pacific Ocean

The Solumbellula sea pen had never been seen before in the Pacific Ocean.

It has eight tentacles that are 40 centimetres long and come out of a stalk that is 2 metres long.

Scientists think the sea pen may be quite old because of its size.

Nautilus Live took a picture of a strange sea creature called the Solumbellula Sea Pen that was eight feet long and was posted on their YouTube channel.

Until this day, it had never been seen in the Pacific Ocean. The strange animal was found writhing in the water almost 3,000 metres below the surface.

Even though the sea pen looks a little scary, its discovery is being hailed as a major accomplishment.

In the video, you can hear one of the researchers say, “My mind is blown right now.”

Take a look!

It looks like the creature is nothing more than a flower floating in the water.

Other scientists can be heard saying how surprised they are to see its tentacles, which are 40 centimetres long and come out of a stalk that is 2 metres long.

Even though it is hard to tell how old something is, scientists think that the sea pen may be quite old because of its size.

