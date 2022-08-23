Steel glass surgically removed from a man’s rectum after 10 days

Glass was stuck in Krushna Rout’s rectum, which is the last few inches of the large intestine.

A strange and potentially dangerous act done in the name of “friendship” almost killed a man. During a party in Surat, Gujarat, a man’s friends are said to have put a steel glass in his rectum, which is the last few inches of the large intestine.

The man, Krushna Rout, was drunk when the incident happened. He is from Odisha. After 10 days, when he went back to Odisha, he had surgery to get the glass out.

The surgery was done at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur. Online, a picture of his X-ray has been found.

Krushna Rout, 45, started having pain in his lower stomach the day after what happened, but he didn’t tell his family. Over time, the pain became too much to bear.

His stomach started to get bigger because he couldn’t go to the bathroom. Rout went to MKCG Medical College and Hospital to get an x-ray, and the results shocked the doctors because they showed that a piece of glass was stuck in his rectum.

Surgery was used to get rid of the glass. Hospital sources say that Krushna Rout is getting better.

