Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

A video of a dog at a bar watching a musician has gone viral.

The video was posted to the Twitter account of Goodnews Correspondent.

So far, more than 9,000 people have seen the video.

In the video, you can see the dog sitting down and paying close attention to the music.

In the video, you can see the dog sitting down and paying close attention to the music. You can also see the dog’s tail wiggle. You won’t believe it, but the dog even walked up to the man and played the guitar with him. This is the kind of video you want to see when you wake up because we’re sure it will make you smile.

Read the caption of the post, “Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head are in order.”

Click here to see the video:

Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head are in order 🐕🎶❤️🐶🎵🐕 Advertisement pic.twitter.com/OYEtG334iT — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 11, 2022

Netizens loved this video so much that it went viral. There are a lot of heart and love-struck emojis in the comments section.

See below for more comments:

Please give us an update! I 🙏🏻 they're together! — Sharon Borneman (@SharonJDavis3) August 11, 2022

Dog done picked you, be sure to take ‘em home.🥰 — Michelle v (@MichelleMkunj) August 11, 2022

That’s Just beautiful 🐕 ❤️ it’s made my morning! 🙂 — Mary (@marydever8) August 11, 2022

Advertisement He’s a good boy — Christina Roman (@MrsRoman23) August 12, 2022

And they lived happily ever after, right? Right?! — GESS 🇵🇦 (@GESSwrites) August 11, 2022

