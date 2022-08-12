Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

Articles
Advertisement
Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

Stray dog listen to live music see what happened next

Advertisement
  • A video of a dog at a bar watching a musician has gone viral.
  • The video was posted to the Twitter account of Goodnews Correspondent.
  • So far, more than 9,000 people have seen the video.
Advertisement

On social media, a cute video of a stray dog at a bar watching a musician has gone viral. At the bar, where a dog sat down to listen, a musician was playing the guitar and singing. On social media, the video of the event has become very popular. The video was posted to the Twitter account of Goodnews Correspondent. So far, more than 9,000 people have seen it.

In the video, you can see the dog sitting down and paying close attention to the music. You can also see the dog’s tail wiggle. You won’t believe it, but the dog even walked up to the man and played the guitar with him. This is the kind of video you want to see when you wake up because we’re sure it will make you smile.

Read the caption of the post, “Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head are in order.”

Click here to see the video:

Netizens loved this video so much that it went viral. There are a lot of heart and love-struck emojis in the comments section.

See below for more comments:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral video shows abandoned shop collapse after flash floods
Viral video shows abandoned shop collapse after flash floods

An abandoned shop in Himachal Pradesh completely falls down because of flash...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story