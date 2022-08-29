Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence
Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

Articles
Advertisement
Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

Advertisement
  • The hotel was washed away in Kalam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • Reports said that no one was hurt because all of the hotels near the river were empty.
  • The death toll from monsoon rains and flash floods rises to 937.
Advertisement

The foundation of a multi-storey hotel in Kalam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was washed away by raging floodwaters in the River Swat. The hotel fell down.

Horrifying videos that are going around social media show how the “Honeymoon Hotel,” which was on the riverbank, started to fall apart from one side and was washed away in the blink of an eye.

Reports said that no one was hurt because all of the hotels near the river were empty when the water in the river started to rise because of unusual rain in the eighth monsoon spell.

Advertisement

In another video from upper Swat, water washes away a house. It’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Advertisement

Another scary video, said to be from the Swat region, shows five people drowning after being trapped on a hill that was washed away by the floods. Reports say that all five people have died.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also declared an emergency in Swat after record rains caused extreme flooding and a lot of damage in the district.

Advertisement

As the death toll from monsoon rains and flash floods rose to 937, the federal government also declared an emergency in the flood-affected areas.

Also Read

Viral Video: Pakistan Army rescue a drowning man in Kohistan
Viral Video: Pakistan Army rescue a drowning man in Kohistan

The Pakistan Army rescued a man who was caught in a flash...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
WATCH: Elephant's life is saved by train driver and assistant loco pilot
WATCH: Elephant's life is saved by train driver and assistant loco pilot
Couple books entire flight for their destination wedding trip
Couple books entire flight for their destination wedding trip
Twin sisters wed the same man in Maharashtra goes viral
Twin sisters wed the same man in Maharashtra goes viral
The shepherd dance to the song Dulhe Raja by Govinda goes viral
The shepherd dance to the song Dulhe Raja by Govinda goes viral
DJ plays Taylor Swift's song at the wedding See the bride's reaction
DJ plays Taylor Swift's song at the wedding See the bride's reaction
Kid singing Pasoori with Aastha Gill goes viral, Singer's response
Kid singing Pasoori with Aastha Gill goes viral, Singer's response
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story