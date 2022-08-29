Swat floodwaters sweep down multi-story hotel, residence

The hotel was washed away in Kalam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The death toll from monsoon rains and flash floods rises to 937.

The foundation of a multi-storey hotel in Kalam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was washed away by raging floodwaters in the River Swat. The hotel fell down.

Horrifying videos that are going around social media show how the “Honeymoon Hotel,” which was on the riverbank, started to fall apart from one side and was washed away in the blink of an eye.

Reports said that no one was hurt because all of the hotels near the river were empty when the water in the river started to rise because of unusual rain in the eighth monsoon spell.

Newly Built New Honeymoon Hotel in Kalam gone in seconds due to Flood…. pic.twitter.com/XrH0btUEA5 — Sajjad khan (@SajjadAhmadC) August 26, 2022

In another video from upper Swat, water washes away a house. It’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Swat Kalam honeymoon hotel and Restaurant Our native villages were destroyed due to floods may Allah forget our mistakes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P4jjnnz4EX — Ubaid ULLAHpTi UAE (@UbaidUl43231928) August 26, 2022

Another scary video, said to be from the Swat region, shows five people drowning after being trapped on a hill that was washed away by the floods. Reports say that all five people have died.

کوہستان میں پانچ بھائی سیلابی ریلے کے بیچوں بیچ پورے5گھنٹے زندگی اورموت کے درمیان جھولتے رہے،سوشل میڈیا پردہائیوں کے باوجودصوبائی حکومت ایک ہیلی کاپٹر پشاور سے نہ بھیج سکی جسے آنے میں فقط ایک سے ڈیڑھ گھنٹہ ہی لگتا۔ حکومتی مدد کے انتظار میں 5 جوان سیلابی ریلے میں بہہ گئے 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qa5BrloJd4 — HAMID_KHAN_Amazai (@khannAmazai) August 25, 2022

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also declared an emergency in Swat after record rains caused extreme flooding and a lot of damage in the district.

As the death toll from monsoon rains and flash floods rose to 937, the federal government also declared an emergency in the flood-affected areas.

