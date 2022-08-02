Advertisement
Temjen Imna Along can dance too, He tweets video as evidence

Temjen Imna Along can dance too. He tweets video as evidence

  • Temjen Imna Along posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival.
  • The dance video was a huge hit on the Internet.
  • His “small eyes” joke got him a lot of praise online as well as his great sense of humour.
Temjen Imna Along, the minister of Nagaland, posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival. In the video he posted on Twitter, you can see him taking part in the celebration and dancing with the locals.

The Ao Nagas have a festival called Tsungremmong right before the harvest. Temjen Imna Along joined the locals in celebrating the festival and dancing with them.

He posted a video from the party with the words, “See, I can dance too! #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking the blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage is enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals.”

Click here to see the video:

The dance video was a huge hit on the Internet.

Here’s what netizens did:

If there is one thing that has made the minister of Nagaland famous on the internet, it has to be his great sense of humour. He is just like any other politician, but what makes him stand out is his strange sense of humour and sarcasm. His “small eyes” joke got him a lot of praise online.

Click here to see the video:

