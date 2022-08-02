Temjen Imna Along can dance too. He tweets video as evidence

Temjen Imna Along posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival.

The dance video was a huge hit on the Internet.

His “small eyes” joke got him a lot of praise online as well as his great sense of humour.

Temjen Imna Along, the minister of Nagaland, posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival. In the video he posted on Twitter, you can see him taking part in the celebration and dancing with the locals.

The Ao Nagas have a festival called Tsungremmong right before the harvest. Temjen Imna Along joined the locals in celebrating the festival and dancing with them.

He posted a video from the party with the words, “See, I can dance too! #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking the blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage is enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals.”

Click here to see the video:

See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong– a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. Advertisement A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

Here’s what netizens did:

You motivate.create and help people smile..Dancing is in another level now. — Chiten Imsong (@ChitenImsong) August 1, 2022

one of the coolest minister we are witnessing.😎 pic.twitter.com/fhQH0a2AME Advertisement — Hemanth Kumar (@TheClumsyMee) August 1, 2022

Love the dance steps….cool! This video makes a must visit to try the dance steps with the locals! — Wangdi Khrimey (@WangdiKhrimey) August 2, 2022

Sir, with each passing day you are consolidating your position as the most desirable bachelor in Indian politics…

Let's see with what next you surprise us… — Jr Counsel… (@excalibur2022) August 1, 2022

You are amazing, wish we had more people like you in the world. Advertisement — Manoo Bhatnagar (@ManooBhatnagar) August 1, 2022

Can I have a dance with you ☺️

This dance! — Bharti 🇮🇳 (@SoulfulBharti) August 1, 2022

If there is one thing that has made the minister of Nagaland famous on the internet, it has to be his great sense of humour. He is just like any other politician, but what makes him stand out is his strange sense of humour and sarcasm. His “small eyes” joke got him a lot of praise online.

Click here to see the video:

