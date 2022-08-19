This man took picture with Harry Styles without recognizing him goes viral

Harry Styles was photographed by a man who didn’t even recognise him.

His daughter posted the picture on Twitter after receiving it from him.

With more than 5 lakh likes, the post has become popular.

Advertisement

Meeting your favourite person isn’t the best sensation ever, is it? You have a sense of being invincible or something. What if your parents encountered such personality and didn’t even recognise them? Well, this woman experienced a similar event. Her father unexpectedly encountered Harry Styles and failed to recognise him. You did read that correctly. And if you want to learn more about it, you should read on.

Noey, a woman, posted her amusing tale on Twitter. Actually, her father had told her that he had met a rather well-known person. Naturally, she questioned who that person was. In response, her father remarked that although he didn’t know his name, he was still able to take a picture. The image was sent to Noey by her father, and it clearly showed Harry Styles.

With his hand on Noey’s father’s shoulders, British musician and former member of One Direction Harry Styles is pictured in the photo.

“My dad was like ‘I met a guy today, apparently he’s pretty famous'”. I’m like ‘cool, who?'” He was like ‘idk his name’ then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s Harry Styles lol,” he wrote.

My dad was like “I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous”

Advertisement

he like “idk his name” then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s harry styles lol pic.twitter.com/9QuguDGZxW — Noëy (@noeyhodges) August 15, 2022

The post received over 5 lakh likes and a tonne of comments from users, so it goes without saying that it became wildly popular online. Some users thought it was funny, while others couldn’t believe it.

“Harry just be meeting everyone’s parents but the fans,” a user wrote.

Advertisement

Another user commented, “Your dad is everything to us rn.”

Also Read Astronaut aboard the ISS shares video of weightlifting in low gravity The video has been watched almost 29,000 times and counting. Exercise in...