  • TikTok user rejected for being ‘too fat’ loses 70kg, Here’s his story
  • Puvi’s girlfriend broke up with him because she thought he was “too fat”.
  • The jaw-dropping metamorphosis that he has undergone has inspired everyone.
  • Puvi is an active user of TikTok and frequently posts movies and photographs on the platform that showcase his change.
A TikTok user who was rejected by his fiancée because she thought he was “too big” provided an appropriate response to her, not verbally but rather by his motivating deeds. You are probably wondering what he did. The fact of the matter is that Puvi’s girlfriend broke up with him because of his weight.

The jaw-dropping metamorphosis that he has undergone since the split has inspired everyone. I have no doubt that his ex-girlfriend is experiencing some type of second thoughts right about now. Because of his incredible turnaround and motivational journey, he has become a viral sensation on the internet.

So, what kind of training did you do to get this sculpted body? According to a report in the Daily Star, Puvi made the decision to focus on himself, alter his lifestyle, and start going to the gym after his ex-girlfriend left their relationship.

Puvi, who was 139 at the time, drove himself to work hard, and ultimately started observing the transformation in his body as a result of his efforts. He is an active user of TikTok and frequently posts movies and photographs on the platform that showcase his change.

Take a look at some of the postings that have been made here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🅿️uvi (gram_du_insta) (@npuvi96)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🅿️uvi (gram_du_insta) (@npuvi96)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bodybuilding.com (@bodybuildingcom)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🅿️uvi (gram_du_insta) (@npuvi96)

