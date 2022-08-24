Advertisement
date 2022-08-24
Edition: English

  TikTok Woman Bumped Into Bed While Filming, Becomes Meme
Articles
  • She screams out in pain and uploads the video, and the rest is history.
  • TikTok users went crazy for the video and made some great content from it.
  • Michael Buble, Tesher and The Office’s Andy Bernard all joined in on the fun.
We’ve all bumped into our beds unintentionally and what follows is, obviously, pain, for katey bridges, the situation was no different. Bridges take a step back while making a TikTok video to show off her outfit. She then hits the bed frame by accident. And, of course, a short, sad scream was heard.

She uploaded the video in an attempt to accept the mistake, and the rest is history. For Bridges, it was just a cry of pain, but for the internet, it meant a lot more. TikTok users went crazy for the video and made some great content from it. Their creativity had no limits, and it led to some collaborations that the internet will remember for a long time.

Someone on Twitter was kind enough to make a thread of these funny TikTok clips, and netizens added their favourite mergers to the thread. First, though, let’s watch the original video.

And now, here are the clips that will make you laugh for sure.

Nelly’s Dilemma was changed in a very creative way.

The Bee Gees brothers must have been very happy at this moment.

This one is for Potter fans! The scream is just right.

Just think about how much thought went into this!

Oh, and we can’t forget about vocal virtuoso, The Office’s Andy Bernard.

Michael Buble, a famous singer, couldn’t resist joining in on the craze.

Here is Tesher ripping out a Punjabi Banger.

With social media having a field day, it didn’t take long for Bridges to show up as the woman of the hour. She retweeted the thread and wrote “Hi” along with it. “It’s me!”

