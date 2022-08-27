Times Square to UK, everyone is doing Patakha Guddi dance trend

The song Patakha Guddi has been used to make around 33,000 reels.

In July, a user posted a reel with the original song and dance moves.

Over 3.8 million people have watched it.

Advertisement

If you look through Instagram reels like everyone else, you might have seen a dance trend called “Ali Ali Ali Ali.” Influencers from all over the world are jumping on the trend, whether they know it’s a Bollywood song or not. Even though the song “Patakha Guddi” came out years ago, it’s getting a lot of attention because of a trend on Instagram. The song is from the 2014 movie Highway, in which Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt star. It was sung by the Nooran Sisters, who are Sufi singers.

The popular song Patakha Guddi, which has the lyrics “Ali Ali Ali Ali,” has been used to make around 33,000 reels. In July, the user “lyrics editss.s” posted a reel with the original song and dance moves. In the video, a woman from Germany is moving to the music. Over 3.8 million people have watched it.

Take a look at the original video of the trend:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @lyrics_editss.s Advertisement

A while ago, two German dancers moved to the song and showed off their killer moves. This is one of the best Ali Ali dances you will see. Over 3.8 million people have watched it.

Watch the video of german girls:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dancer / Dance Coach / Mum (@palinapaleeva) Advertisement

Two Indian girls were seen dancing to the song in New York City’s well-known Times Square.

Indian girls dance in times square to Patakha Guddi song:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shehnaaz Dance Academy (@shehnaazdanceacademy)

On a street in Birmingham, UK, a man was seen dancing to the dance challenge. His video has been seen by more than 23 million people.

Patakha Guddi song makes man dance on UK street:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Javier Rojas (@javiufficiale01)

There was a video of these three girls dancing to a song that they all shared. Over 2.5 million people have watched it.

Advertisement

Trending song makes foreigners dance:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ✨Triple Charm✨ (@itstriplecharm)

Advertisement

A video with over 16.2 million views shows a man from the Philippines dancing to the popular song.

Trending dance challenge: Man from the Philippines:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Manolet Marcos Torreno (@manoletyet)

Advertisement

Also Read Desi netizens love German women dancing to Patakha Guddi The video was posted on Instagram by Palina Paleeva from Paderborn, Germany....