  • Toddler amazes herself after pouring milk without spilling it
  • A video of a baby girl pouring milk over her cereal has gone viral on Instagram.
  • She pours all of the milk in one go and doesn’t spill a drop of it.
  • Since July 30, more than 10.8 million people have watched the video.
As a baby or toddler, every day can feel like a “first time” because there is so much to learn and discover in the world. And this is exactly what you can see in this Instagram video that is going viral for all the right reasons.

This cute video starts with a toddler baby girl pouring milk over her cereal. But the most interesting thing about this video is how surprised the little girl is when she pours all of the milk in one go and doesn’t spill a single drop of it. People on the Internet thought this video was so cute that it was shared on a page with over 62,000 followers.

This video was posted on Instagram with a caption that gives viewers more information about what they can see. It says in the caption, “Ottie pours her milk into her cereal every morning. We definitely have a few spillages but this morning we didn’t. She was quite rightly surprised and pleased with herself!”

There’s a good chance that the video will make you say “aww,” and you might want to congratulate the cute little girl on her success.

Here’s where you can see the video:

Since it was put on Instagram on July 30, more than 10.8 million people have watched it.

Someone writes on Instagram,  “I bet you were also pleased,” someone else says, “I cannot get over how brilliant Ottie’s gross and fine motor skills are! She is incredible,” the third person expressed, “Ahh she’s getting so clever! The little chuffed smile is so cute.” It was accompanied by a smiley face emoji.

