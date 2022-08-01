Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tourist fell into the Mount Vesuvius volcano

Tourist fell into the Mount Vesuvius volcano

Articles
Advertisement
Tourist fell into the Mount Vesuvius volcano

Tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius while trying to reach his phone

Advertisement
  • A 23-year-old American tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius’ crater while trying to reach his phone.
  • He was rescued by local guides and helicopters, and treated for minor injuries.
  • Faces invasion charges for being on a closed route near the volcano’s summit.
Advertisement

The young American dropped his phone into Mount Vesuvius crater. The man fell several metres while scrambling to reach the phone. The Guardian reports that local guides rappelled down to rescue the injured man. Mountain rescue helicopters also helped.

Vesuvius is a 1,232-m-tall stratovolcano. Its 1944 crater is 305 metres deep. Popular for hiking, the mountain’s crater has no public trails. Since 1944, the volcano hasn’t erupted significantly, but it’s closely monitored. More than 700,000 people in the immediate area would need to be evacuated, and millions more in Naples and its surroundings would be affected.

For now, Vesuvius’ “Gran Cono” is dangerous due to gravity, not imminent eruptions. The walls are made of steep cliffs and volcanic scree. Active vents occasionally burp steam and gas from the crater. According to The Guardian, the rescued tourist and his family took a closed and dangerous mountain route. All face invasion charges.

The man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after trespassing near an active volcano. In 2019, a 32-year-old man fell 70 feet after climbing over a barrier around Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano crater (21 m). A 75-year-old Hawaiian man fell 100 feet into the same crater in January. In 2017, an 11-year-old boy fell into boiling mud at Solfatara Crater, near Vesuvius, and his parents tried to save him; all three died.

Vesuvius’ A.D. 79 eruption buried Herculaneum and Pompeii in ash. This eruption killed thousands with ash, rock, extreme heat, and toxic gas clouds.

Also Read

Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts, raising the level of alert
Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts, raising the level of alert

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts on Kyushu island, prompting evacuations. No immediate reports...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story