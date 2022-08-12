Turkish brown bear rescued after consuming ‘mad honey’

A young brown bear was found disoriented and drunk after swallowing hallucinogenic honey.

Wildlife officials say the bear is healthy and will be put back into the wild.

It was found lost in Duzce Province, Turkey.

A young brown bear was found disoriented and drunk after swallowing a large quantity of hallucinogenic honey, according to Turkish officials.

The bear was found lost in Duzce Province on Thursday, according to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Wildlife officials were able to catch it.

Veterinarians checked on the bear and found that it was drunk because it had eaten a lot of honey made from the nectar of a native species of rhododendron.

The honey is called “mad honey” because it contains grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin that makes mammals hallucinate when they eat it.

The ministry said the bear is healthy and will be put back into the wild at some point. It asked people to help come up with a name for the drunk bear on social media.

