Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Turkish brown bear rescued after consuming ‘mad honey’

Turkish brown bear rescued after consuming ‘mad honey’

Articles
Advertisement
Turkish brown bear rescued after consuming ‘mad honey’

Turkish brown bear rescued after consuming ‘mad honey’

Advertisement
  • A young brown bear was found disoriented and drunk after swallowing hallucinogenic honey.
  • Wildlife officials say the bear is healthy and will be put back into the wild.
  • It was found lost in Duzce Province, Turkey.
Advertisement

A young brown bear was found disoriented and drunk after swallowing a large quantity of hallucinogenic honey, according to Turkish officials.

The bear was found lost in Duzce Province on Thursday, according to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Wildlife officials were able to catch it.

Veterinarians checked on the bear and found that it was drunk because it had eaten a lot of honey made from the nectar of a native species of rhododendron.

The honey is called “mad honey” because it contains grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin that makes mammals hallucinate when they eat it.

The ministry said the bear is healthy and will be put back into the wild at some point. It asked people to help come up with a name for the drunk bear on social media.

Also Read

Why scary high tide attracts tourists
Why scary high tide attracts tourists

Scary high tide like the one in this video happen in Saint-Malo,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story