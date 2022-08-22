Unique mother give birth to black and white twins

Chantelle Broughton, 29, gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins.

Genetics experts estimate them to be one in a million.

Twins Azirah and Ayon have ‘opposite’ personalities but get along well, she said.

A mother was shocked to give birth to million-to-one Black and white twins.

Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask if her children are her own. Genetics experts estimate them to be one in a million.

Ayon was born with green eyes and fair skin, while Azirah has brown eyes and darker skin.

Chantelle said she’s mixed race and has a Nigerian maternal grandad, while dad Ashton, 29, is half Jamaican, half Scottish.

The twins didn’t look too different at birth, but Azirah’s skin complexion got ‘darker and darker’ over time.

Four-month-old twins have ‘opposite’ personalities but get along well, she said.

Nottingham auxiliary nurse Chantelle said, “I’m so glad they came out the way they are – our own unique little family.”

“Azirah was slightly darker at birth but you couldn’t really tell. Now as weeks have gone on she has gotten to the point where she’s darker than her dad.

“Every few weeks friends and family still say they can’t believe it. Azirah is really laid back and chilled, whereas Ayon wants a lot more attention.”

Chantelle added, “He always wants to be rocked and is constantly babbling along. Azirah doesn’t do that very often.

“But I have noticed they are really staring at each other now and smiling more. I think they will stay like this. I think their hair will be different too.

“Azirah will have thick and curly hair and Ayon’s will be completely different. You can already feel the difference in texture.”

Chantelle said the twins attract attention when they go out and joked that people think they have separate dads.

She joked, “When you’ve got a twin pushchair people seem to notice you more anyway. I think people are gonna think I’ve had two different kids with two different dads.

“They do a double take and comment on how unusual it is. People just stop and say ‘oh my god’, they just look totally different. I’ve had people ask ‘are they both yours?’”

The doting mum also noted: “I wouldn’t have it any other way, it’s certainly unique.”

