US man dances like Dhanush in the Rowdy Baby video

Without a doubt, South movies give us incredibly upbeat songs that will make anyone want to get up and dance. And who else but Dhanush could dance so well in these fun songs? What the heck! Fans of the Tamil superstar are not just in India. They are also in North Carolina, which is in the United States. A dance reel on Instagram to one of Dhanush’s popular songs ‘Rowdy Baby’ will show you how.

The video, which Sean Tenedine shared, shows him dancing to the song Rowdy Baby, which stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. The upbeat song from the movie Maari has been a party favourite ever since it came out, and we’ve all tried the crazy dance moves that go along with it. In the video, Sean does the choreography perfectly, and you’ll love how he moves.

Take a look!

The video has more than 300,000 likes and many views. People on the Internet loved Sean’s energy and thought he was a great dancer. Sean also wrote back to his fans in Tamil.

Look at the netizen’s response below!

Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote the music for Rowdy Baby, and Balaji Mohan was in charge of directing it.

Here is the link to the song!

