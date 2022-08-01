Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US man dances like Dhanush in the Rowdy Baby video

US man dances like Dhanush in the Rowdy Baby video

Articles
Advertisement
US man dances like Dhanush in the Rowdy Baby video

US man dances like Dhanush in the Rowdy Baby video

Advertisement
  • Sean Tenedine shared a dance reel on Instagram to one of Dhanush’s popular songs.
  • The video has more than 300,000 likes and many views.
  • People on the Internet loved Sean’s energy and thought he was a great dancer.
Advertisement

Without a doubt, South movies give us incredibly upbeat songs that will make anyone want to get up and dance. And who else but Dhanush could dance so well in these fun songs? What the heck! Fans of the Tamil superstar are not just in India. They are also in North Carolina, which is in the United States. A dance reel on Instagram to one of Dhanush’s popular songs ‘Rowdy Baby’ will show you how.

The video, which Sean Tenedine shared, shows him dancing to the song Rowdy Baby, which stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. The upbeat song from the movie Maari has been a party favourite ever since it came out, and we’ve all tried the crazy dance moves that go along with it. In the video, Sean does the choreography perfectly, and you’ll love how he moves.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sean Tenedine (@seantenedine)

Advertisement

The video has more than 300,000 likes and many views. People on the Internet loved Sean’s energy and thought he was a great dancer. Sean also wrote back to his fans in Tamil.

Look at the netizen’s response below!

Advertisement

Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote the music for Rowdy Baby, and Balaji Mohan was in charge of directing it.

Here is the link to the song!

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan greets paparazzi with ‘namaste’ reunites with Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush 
Sara Ali Khan greets paparazzi with ‘namaste’ reunites with Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush 

  Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush went to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story