Video: Dog who died of cancer uses vacuum to clean up floor

A few months ago, a video of Mary and her dog performing yoga went viral on social media. Secret, an Australian Shepherd, passed away from cancer this year.

However, her ‘best friend’ Mary continues to upload old footage of Secret to her Instagram account.

She has uploaded an old video of the dog to Instagram in which she can be seen vacuuming the floor. The video has more than 9 million views.

In the now-viral video, the dog is shown using a vacuum to clean the floors of several rooms in the house.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal)

You can see her sweeping the floor while holding the cleaner’s handle in her mouth. Mary, who uploaded the video in Secret’s memory, wrote “June 4, 2021.” I miss you terribly.”

In the comments section, Internet users fondly recalled the dog. “Thank you for keeping her memory alive. I hope you’re okay, “a user said.

“She could literally do everything. Such a special girl. My heart breaks for you every time I think about what you’re going through! ” Someone else wrote.

