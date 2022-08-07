Video of a rhino running down street has gone viral

Screengrabs from a video shared by @susantananda3 on Twitter

A video of a rhinoceros sprinting down a city street in India has gone viral on Twitter.

One e-riksha driver can be seen evacuating to safety as the animal approaches.

The video has become a Twitter sensation with over 70k views.

Advertisement

People have been amazed by a video of a rhino running down a city street.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter, and it has also been talked about on the microblogging site.

The video begins with a clip of the rhino rushing along the road at full speed.

Even though the road appears to be deserted, one e-riksha driver can be seen evacuating to safety as the animal approaches. It is unknown, however, where the video was shot.

“When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat. Don’t confuse it with Rhino straying into a town, “Nanda wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat…

Don’t confuse with Rhino straying in to a town pic.twitter.com/R6cy3TlGv1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 5, 2022

The video has become a Twitter sensation with over 70k views. Concerned for the rhino’s safety, Internet users inquired about the incident’s aftermath.

Numerous people concurred with Nanda’s view that it should be prohibited to build towns on top of forests.

Advertisement

A netizen wrote, “This is a scene from Jumanji.”

“Oh my god, this is indeed scary!” remarked another.

Also Read Watch: Internet wow by UK street performer ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ A video of a UK street performer singing the Bollywood hit 'Kal...