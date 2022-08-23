Heartwarming video shows a truck driver assisting an elderly woman in crossing the street.

The video clip has already reached viral status with more than 789 thousand views.

People expressed their gratitude to the good-hearted truck driver by flooding the comments section with their words.

Advertisement

Twitter has been swept up in a frenzy over a heartwarming video that shows a truck driver helps an elderly woman to cross a flooded road. This video clip, which was shared by Tansu Yegen, has brought tears to the eyes of many people, and it will do the same to you when you see it.

Viral video: Truck driver helps elderly women to cross flooded roadway

The elderly woman may be seen at the beginning of the video standing in front of a flooded street. As the video continues, a truck with a ramp connected to the rear of it drives around the corner and parks in front of her. A halt is made in front of the woman by the truck. After that, a truck driver offers his assistance to the woman as she navigates the street, climbs the ramp, and gets into a car.

Read the caption of the post, “Not all heroes wear capes, some have an elevator ramp.”

Take a look:

Advertisement Not all heroes wear capes, some have an elevator ramp 💖 pic.twitter.com/kUXLxIXKIq — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 21, 2022

The video clip has already reached viral status with more than 789 thousand views. People expressed their gratitude to the good-hearted truck driver by flooding the comments section with their words.

Many people commented on how the world requires more people with the man’s qualities.

Advertisement Luckily there are still gentlemen, what a great gesture of civility and respect for the elderly.👍 — Jorge y Elizabeth QA (@jorgeli_QA) August 22, 2022

This so sweet of you sir — Sweeney Paul (@HappyHo33663111) August 21, 2022

Advertisement

Bro saved the day❤ — Ցւձاડદ NդձՊծا (@blazn_x) August 21, 2022

Advertisement thank you, good people — Savio De Machiavelli (@savdmachiavelli) August 21, 2022

Also Read Instagram video shows cat preferring its mother above its father; Watch Cat seeks mother but chose father's lap. A cat in a video...