Video Viral: Mother-daughter pilot duo first flight together

A wonderful video has gone viral, and we want to tell you its tale. Southwest Airlines’ first mother-daughter duo flew together. Indeed. Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt made history on July 23. Their viral video is too fantastic to miss.

Now This’s a Twitter video. Holly Petitt welcomes passengers and gives them great news. “Thanks for coming. We and Southwestern Airlines are excited. Special day. We’re Southwestern Airlines’ first mother-daughter duo.

Holly has worked for Southwestern Airlines for 18 years since leaving college, according to the video. Keely had an interest in flying since she was 14.

The post’s caption reads, “This mother-daughter duo made history as co-pilots on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines.”

Advertisement This mother-daughter duo made history as co-pilots on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines 🛩 pic.twitter.com/KeXCYsY5wU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2022

Pure, right? Netizens agreed and wished the two well in the comments.

As Holly said, “It’s been a dream come true. Firstly, that I found this career and fell in love with it, and then one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It is surreal.”

Southwestern Airlines’ Instagram published a similar clip. read the caption of the post, “It’s the history making for us. Congrats Keely on earning your wings and completing a historic flight with your mom.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southwest Airlines (@southwestair)

