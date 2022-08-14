Vira Video: Elephants save baby from drowning in pool

The picture was taken in South Korea at the Seoul Zoo.

A video of elephants pulling a child out of a pool after he or she fell in is getting a lot of attention on social media, and for good reason. A Twitter user name Gabriele Corno posted the video on Saturday. The picture was taken in South Korea at the Seoul Zoo. It’s been looked at more than 925 million times, and more than 49 thousand people have liked it.

In the video, an elephant calf falls into a pool of water while it and its mother are drinking from the same water source. The mother elephant loses her cool and tries to get her baby out of the water as quickly as she can. The young elephant is helped by another elephant who is older and wiser.

The young elephant looked like it was losing consciousness and struggling to keep its trunk above the water. The two elephants jump into the water, grab him so he doesn’t drown, and pull him to where the water is shallower. They showed how caring elephants are by saving the baby’s life quickly and without worrying about themselves.

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/zLbtm84EDV — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 13, 2022

On the other hand, World Elephant Day is held every year on August 12 to help protect Asian and African elephants. It was started by filmmaker Patricia Sims and Thailand’s Elephant Reintroduction Foundation.

In 2015, the World Elephant Society was started as a public charity to support campaigns and events for World Elephant Day. Sims is the president and head of the company.

