Edition: English
Edition: English

  • Viral: A confectioner offers orphans free cakes
  • A bakery in Uttar Pradesh gives orphans between the ages of 0 and 14 free cakes.
  • The kind act of the shop owner has been praised by everyone online.
  • A picture of the sweet shop with this sign hanging at the cake counter has gone viral.
A bakery in Uttar Pradesh gives orphans between the ages of 0 and 14 free cakes. The kind act of the shop owner has been praised by everyone online. On social media, a picture of the sweet shop with this sign hanging at the cake counter has gone viral. IAS officer Awanish Sharan told others about it. It’s gotten almost 4,000 likes and a few retweets.

In the picture that has gone viral, there is a sign at the cake counter that says  “Free! Free! Free! Cake is free for kids from the ages 0-14 who do not have a mother or father.” At the counter, there are a few cakes on display, and the sign is stuck on the glass box. In a later tweet, Awanish Sharan said that the picture was taken at Kanak Sweets, which is in Devariya, Uttar Pradesh.

Awanish Sharan shared the picture with the caption, “Love and Respect for the Shop Owner.”

Here is the post:

The shop owner’s kind act has won the hearts of many people. Everyone was impressed by the man’s kind act.

Check out some of the comments:

