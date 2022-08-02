Advertisement
Viral: Bride and groom dance-off on Mundian To Bach Ke

Articles
Viral: Bride and groom dance-off on Mundian To Bach Ke

  • An online video of a bride and groom dancing against each other has gone viral.
  • The couple was dancing to the famous Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke.
  • Shonie beat Ishaan in the dance-off, and she did it while wearing heels.
It’s fun to watch videos of the bride and groom having fun at their wedding, don’t you think? Well, there’s no denying that it’s a happy sight. You must be wondering why we are suddenly talking about this. So, an online video of a bride and groom dancing against each other has gone viral. The couple dancing to the famous Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke was fun to watch, and you should keep reading to find out who actually won.

A page on Instagram called Bollywood Choreography was the first to share the video, which is now very popular. Shonie, the bride, and Ishaan, the groom, can be seen on the dance floor at one of their events in the short clip. Shonie wore a beautiful floral dress, and Ishaan wore semi-formal clothes that made him look good. The bride began to dance, and the groom soon joined her.

Ishaan did a great Bhangra to the catchy song. He got all of the steps right. But Shonie matched all of his steps, and she did it while wearing heels. You did read that correctly. And it was clear that Shonie was the winner of the dance-off.

Check out the popular video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Asha | Wedding Choreographer (@bollywoodchoreography)

When the video was shared online, it got a huge 1.4 million views. Netizens were blown away by the bride’s performance and shocked that she did so well while wearing heels.

Here are the comments:

Mundian To Bach Ke is a popular song that came out in 2003. It was sung by Panjabi MC.

Here is the link to the song:

