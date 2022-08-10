Viral: Bride and groom start fighting on their wedding mandap

Advertisement
  • A video of a couple fighting during the wedding rituals has gone viral.
  • It’s not clear what started the fight, but it just got worse and worse as time went on.
  • At one point, the bride was on top of the groom and they both fell out of their seats.
On social media, a video of a couple getting married at the wedding mandap has gone viral. For good reasons or not, you decide. In the video, a bride and groom are going through the ritual when they start to fight very hard.

During the, we have seen the couple joke around with each other before, but this one is just too much. It was posted on a British Bengali Banter Instagram account. Over 3 million people have seen it. The video looks like it was taken at a Nepalese wedding.

The now-famous video shows a bride and groom doing the video rituals while sitting together. Even though it’s not clear what started the fight, it just got worse and worse as time went on. At one point, the bride and groom were fighting so hard that the bride was on top of the groom and they both fell out of their seats. You can see people trying to stop them, but nothing seems to work.

Click here to see the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by British Bengali Banter 🇧🇩🇬🇧 (@thegushti)

People on the Internet went to the comments section to try to figure out what started the fight. Some people thought the video was funny. Some people asked if it was a love marriage or one that was set up.

Check out some of the comments:

Also Read

Viral: Bride and groom dance-off on Mundian To Bach Ke
Viral: Bride and groom dance-off on Mundian To Bach Ke

An online video of a bride and groom dancing against each other...

