Viral: Couple plays rock, paper, scissors at their Jaimala ceremony

A couple played “stone, paper, scissors” to decide who goes first during the jaimala ceremony.

The video has gone viral with over 1.5 million views and 116k likes.

When the bride is the winner, she puts the Jaimala around the neck of the groom.

Remember how many times we played “rock, paper, scissors” or variations of it as kids? The game is still used to decide between two people today. Even though it might seem silly compared to flipping a coin, it’s a much more fun way to decide.

A cute video of a bride and groom letting out their inner child on stage to decide who goes first during the jaimala ceremony is going viral on social media. The bride looked beautiful in her orange and old lehenga, and the groom looked great in his beige sherwani. They couldn’t decide who should put the jaimala around who’s neck first, so they played “stone, paper, scissors” to decide.

People could see the couple playing the game on stage while they decided. When the bride is the winner, she puts the jaimala around the neck of the groom. The groom then puts the jaimala around the bride’s neck, but she playsfully moves away from him until he finally gets it there. The video that the page “weddingwireindia” posted on Instagram reels has gone viral, with over 1.5 million views and 116k likes.

Check out the video below:

