Viral: Dulha ,Dulhan force-feed each other ladoos, bride slap groom

After the jaimala ceremony, the bride and groom try to force-feed each other sweets.

When the groom forces her to eat mithai, she slaps him hard.

People are liking a page on Instagram called official viral clips where the video has been posted.

As we are in the middle of wedding season, funny and interesting wedding videos go viral every day. But not every wedding is a good time, especially if the bride and groom don’t get along.

In one of these videos, after the jaimala ceremony, the bride and groom are on stage. After they exchange garlands, they both try to force-feed each other sweets.

As soon as the bride moved the laddu toward the groom’s face, he closed his mouth, making the bride push harder.

At the same time, when the groom puts out his hand, the bride does the same thing. When the groom forces her to eat mithai, she slaps him hard, which shocks everyone.

“Aaj kal fashion ho gaya hai kya ye sab?” says the text on the video. People are liking a page on Instagram called official viralclips where the video has been posted.

Watch the video here:

Many people are putting laughing emojis on the video and tagging their friends to make fun of them.

