Viral: Frog and his buddy wants to float on the same bottle cap

As today’s dose of funny content, we have a video that has made many people on the Internet laugh out loud. Well, if you use social media a lot, you might already know that it’s a great place to find content that will stick with you. Well, this video will too, but for a totally funny reason. In a video that Buitengebieden shared, you can see a frog floating on a bottle cap while pushing another frog. The frog’s lack of interest is such a mood, and you should check it out.

Buitengebieden shared the now-popular video on Twitter. A frog is seen floating on a bottle cap in the short video. Another frog also wanted to climb on it, but the first one used his tiny leg to move it out of the way. If you want to laugh, you should definitely watch the video. It made us laugh out loud. Also, you might think of a scene from the famous movie Titanic. Go figure!

The post’s caption says, “Final scene of the Titanic.”

See the popular video here:

Final scene of the Titanic.. pic.twitter.com/3V37QXEPaw Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 11, 2022

Over 13 million people watched the video after it went viral. People on the Internet found it funny, and the comments show that.

Check out the comments:

Aww, that poor little frog Advertisement — Sophie the Corgi (@KMH2306) August 11, 2022

Thank you, so needed a to laugh today. — Kellie (@KellSteiny) August 11, 2022

I'll never let go, Jack…never let go!!😂😂 — Margie Staneff (@StaneffMargie) August 11, 2022

This is the best Twitter account out there. My stomach hurts from laughing. 😂🤣 Advertisement — BettenyAtlantis (@BotanyAtlantis) August 11, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Exactly, no room on that door either!?🤣 — Kathryn M. Clark (@KathrynMClark2) August 11, 2022

ROSE! NOOOO! blub blub blub — Judy (@judylynnwhelan) August 11, 2022

