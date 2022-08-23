Viral: Humans are caged while wild animals roam free in this zoo

Visitors pay to be locked up while tigers, lions, and bears roam around.

People are kept in cages at the Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in Chongqing, China.

In a sort of role reversal, people are locked in cages while animals are free to roam.

Advertisement

Wild animals like lions and tigers are very powerful, so it’s sad to see them locked up in cages and put on display for everyone to see.

These animals, which would normally live in the wild, are taken away from their natural homes and forced to live in captivity for the rest of their lives. But there is one zoo in China that is very different. Instead of animals, people are kept in cages there.

In a sort of role reversal, people are locked in cages at the Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo in Chongqing, China, while animals are free to roam. Visitors pay to be locked up while tigers, lions, and bears try to get to them. Also, big pieces of raw meat are tied to the truck’s bars to get the animals to come closer.

Animals come close to the cage and sometimes even climb on top of it because they want food.

Here is the link to the video:

Advertisement This is a human zoo where the animals can see the dangerous humans in the cages🤩 pic.twitter.com/r1HHMNy1OY — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 22, 2022

The video has been watched more than 827K times and retweeted more than 5,000 times.

As one user commented, “This is how it should be everywhere. Why to caged animals.” However, some opined that this is only a bigger zoo. Another user wrote, “How is it diffrent from usual Zoo…all i see is animals in a bigger prison..!!! But it is still prision only!” A third said, “It’s interesting, but at the end of the day it’s still wild animals taken from their home or bred in captivity and confined behind walls, for the viewing pleasure of people.”

Advertisement

Also Read Tanzania, Kenya to exchange wild animals to boost reproduction DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to exchange roan antelopes...