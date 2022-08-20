Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Viral: Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato Recreate Quick Style’s Kala Chashma
  • A Norwegian all-male dance group called Quick Style went viral on social media after a wedding.
  • The first reel, called Kala Chashma, got more than 50 million views on YouTube.
  • Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar were among the stars who liked their dance moves.
Not too long ago, a Norwegian all-male dance group called Quick Style went viral on social media after a wedding where they did a great Bollywood dance. The dance group put some clips from the show on Instagram. The first reel, called Kala Chashma, went viral on the internet and even made the news.

It got a lot of attention, and so did their videos for songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera,” “Sadi Gali,” and “Tumse Milki Dil Ka.” Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar were among the stars who liked their dance. Their dance moves were new, cool, energetic, and a lot of fun to watch. Their full wedding performance also got more than 50 million views on YouTube. Now, more and more people from outside India are dancing the Kala Chashma to music from Quick Style’s reel.

Demi Lovato, an American pop singer, recently posted a behind-the-scenes video from The Tonight Show on Instagram. In it, she and Jimmy Fallon can be seen dancing to a small part of a song. Jimmy Fallon, who hosts a talk show, danced like Quick Style on the floor, and Demi and her crew joined him. Demi Lovato wrote in the caption, “@jimmyfallon you OK?,” More than 4.8 million people have watched the video, and 211k people have liked it.

Check out the video below:

Quick Style’s Kala Chashma dance has been copied (or made fun of) by a number of Instagram users. Watch this couple’s attempt at Bollywood dancing, which has been seen more than 29 million times online.

Click here to see the original video:

