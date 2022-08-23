Viral: Little boy lost his dad in Argentina crowd

So, people in Argentina worked together to help a little boy who had lost his father in the crowd.

They all chanted the name of the boy’s father together so that he could hear it even from far away.

Everyone started chanting the name of the father, Eduardo.

Advertisement

Today’s dose of heartwarming content is a video that is sure to make your hearts melt. So, people in Argentina worked together to help a little boy who had lost his father in the crowd. They all chanted the name of the boy’s father together so that he could hear it even from far away. The Good News Movement posted a clip of the same thing on Instagram, where it has been seen over 2 million times.

The good thing that happened took place in Argentina. In the short video, you can see a tall man carrying the little boy on his shoulders so that his father could see him from far away. Everyone started chanting the name of the father, Eduardo. Even the street musicians started singing his name and turned it into a song.

The child looked upset and couldn’t stop crying. Despite all the cheering and chanting, Eduardo was able to find his child and pick him up right away. You will also smile when you see how happy everyone is.

The post’s caption says, “HUMANITY: These kindhearted Argentines come together to chant the father’s name Eduardo to help the boy find his dad who he lost in the crowd,”

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Netizens loved how kind the people were and praised them for it in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

Advertisement

Also Read Bindi Irwin sees grandpa Steve’s billboard at Australia Zoo Grace Irwin Powell is the daughter of Bindi Irwin. She and her...