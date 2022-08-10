Viral: Man asks his son to pay the bill while eating delicious food

Being the youngest person in the family can sometimes put you in a tough spot when it comes time to pay for things.

A video shows a dad telling his young son, “It’s time for you to pay.”

The father laughs out loud at how cute he is and tells him it was just a joke.

Advertisement

Being the youngest in the family has its benefits, and the person who is the youngest also gets the most care and attention. And of course, the youngest goes to fancy restaurants, amusement parks, and restaurants without having to worry about how much it will cost for all the delicious food and fun rides, etc. But sometimes, being the youngest does put you in a tough spot. Imagine going out with your family and having a great time while eating delicious food, but when it’s time to pay, the youngest person in the group is asked to do the job!

Something similar recently happened to a kid who didn’t know what was happening. A video going around the internet shows a kid eating with his dad at a restaurant. When the bill comes, the man tells his young son to pay. People on the Internet are very amused by how the young one reacted.

The Instagram user @dereklipp put the video on Instagram. When the bill comes, he gives it to his son and asks him, “Can you pay this?” It’s time for you to pay.” At first, the child looks scared and confused. The father then says to him again, “I am asking you to pay. Do you have money?”

Then the child thinks for a while and says, “You can pay for it now, and I can give you the money when we get home.” The father laughs out loud at how cute he is and tells him it was just a joke.

Click here to see the video:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Derek Lipp (@dereklipp_)

Since it was posted, this video has been watched 7.4 million times, received 298K likes, and has more than a thousand comments.

Check out what some people have said below:

Advertisement

As one user wrote, “He was trying so hard to figure out solutions in his head,” while another commented, “Little bro was trying to reimburse you,” The third person expressed, “Kids are literally so wholesome. My son is always trying to buy me stuff with the money he earned. I guess it’s learned because we do that for them. It makes me melt.”

Also Read Look: Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Denton County mud A horse fell and got stuck on its side in thick mud....