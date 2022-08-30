Advertisement
Viral: Man who never exercises breaks push-ups record

Articles
  • Kuwar Amritbir Singh from Punjab did 45 push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute.
  • He did this even though he had never been to the gym before.
  • The 19-year-old hopes to inspire other young Indians to exercise.
People were surprised when a man from Punjab did the most push-ups in the world with claps (fingertips) in one minute. He did this even though he had never been to the gym.

Kuwar Amritbir Singh is 19 years old and from the village of Umarwala in Batala, which is in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. In one minute, the child did 45 push-ups, clapping after each one.

Guinness World Records says that Kuwar tried to break the record to inspire other young Indian people.

“Guinness World Record Holder! Yessss I Did it. ‘Most Push ups with claps ( finger tips ) in one minute’,” The winner posted on Instagram.

Take a look!

A post shared by Kuwar Amritbir Singh (@kuwar_amritbir_singh)

Kuwar talked about his struggles and how he was getting ready for the challenge on social media. He said that he only worked on the record for 21 days.

He said that he had never been to the gym or taken supplements. He said that his mother made him eat whatever she made. He made his own “gym” equipment so he could stay in shape.

“It wasn’t tough to break this record, yess!!” he said. “Because it’s a common thing for everyone that we have to work hard if we want to achieve our goals.”

Kuwar wants to make his country healthier, so he posts videos of people working out online to inspire young people.

The person who broke the record said that he was the youngest athlete to do 118 Knuckle pushups in 60 seconds. He did this when he was 18 years old.

He also got into the India Book of Records for being the youngest person to do the most Superman pushups in 20 seconds.

