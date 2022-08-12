Viral pic: Rajasthan woman ties rakhi on sick leopard

A picture of a woman tying a rakhi to a leopard has gone viral on social media.

Susanta Nanda, who works for the Indian Forest Service, shared the photo.

People on the internet loved how this woman showed love and care for an animal.

In the picture that has gone viral, a woman in a pink saree is seen tying a rakhi to a sick leopard. Susanta Nanda wrote as he posted the photo on Twitter, “For ages, man & animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild. In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi(symbol of love & brotherhood ) to an ailing Leopard before handing over to Forest Department.”

Here is the post:

(As received) pic.twitter.com/1jk6xi1q10 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2022

People on the internet loved how this Rajasthan woman showed love and care for an animal. As one user wrote, “Tying a rakhi is symbolical…the love and affection is so beautiful…as shown by the lady…and a big applause to all the staff who take care of our forests,” while another wrote, “That is how it should be. We need to coexist with forests and wildlife. God made all types of life and world is not only for human beings.”

See below for more comments:

What a wonderful message 💗 — r (@beheramanish34) August 12, 2022

That is how it should be.We need to coexist with forests and wild life.God made all types of life and world is notonly for human beings — H R Viswanath (@HRViswanath1) August 12, 2022

Tying a rakhi is symbolical…the love and affection is so beautiful…as shown by the lady…and a big applause to all the staff who take care of our forests… — AMIT K BASU (@amitbasu0107) August 12, 2022

